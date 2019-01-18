Eastern Region star speaks on Triangle move

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

ZIFA Eastern region 2018 Soccer Star of the Year and former Tenax FC gunslinger Nyasha ‘Tito’ Chintuli is aiming at replicating his free scoring antics this season after joining Castle Lager Premiership outfit Triangle FC. There was scramble for Chintuli’s services by teams in the domestic top flight league after the 24 year old forward’s memorable season in which he ended the league’s Golden Boot runner up.

He was beaten to the top goal scorer award by the league’s eventual Golden Boot award winner and more experienced Steven ‘Dealer’ Sibanda of Manica Diamonds.

“I hope to win the Golden Boot award, just picking up from where I left while playing Division One football. I am very happy that I’m living my dream. It is a great achievement for me as a player to have joined a team playing in the Caf Confederation Cup,” he said.

Chintuli signed a one year contract with Triangle FC last Tuesday.

Chintuli (24) , completed the move, which was worth $10 000.

Triangle FC coach Tau Mangwiro confirmed the development adding that they needed a replacement for Phineas Bamusi who left for FC Platinum.

“We needed a replacement for Bamusi. We are still finalising on a few others but we also got Donald M0udadi from Black Rhinos. Bamusi had a brilliant season by far the best in his career but it is not about trying to be Bamusi. Chintuli has to be himself and work towards establishing himself as a top player.

“We will miss Bamusi and Lameck Nhamo .They have been our best players but we hope there will be others to grab opportunities we will present to them. We hope Chintuli will do well and,” said Mangwiro.

A hot property on the Eastern Region scene when he donned Tenax’s colours, Chintuli’s exploits impressed Triangle gaffer.

Chintuli has a glowing reputation in the Eastern region where he contributed 17 goals in 25 games that he played and one goal in the Diamond Super Cup.

Born in Mutare on October 20, 1994, early signs of his footballing prowess were noticed at junior football ensemble La Sakubva FC. He joined the club at the age of eight while attending Sakubva Primary School.

He continued at Sakubva High where he did his Form One and Two before moving to Herentals for Form Three and Four. Chintuli then joined Tenax FC.

The soft spoken player said he is aiming to play good football at Triangle FC.

“I am aiming to play good football. I hope that I will help Triangle to return the Chibuku Super Cup. My desire as a player is to see Triangle FC winning the championship this season,” said Chintuli.

