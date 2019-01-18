Muchinguri-Kashiri warns saboteurs

Nyore Madzianike Senior Reporter

THE net is closing in on unscrupulous elements holding secret meetings aimed at toppling the constitutionally elected Government of President Mnangagwa, a Cabinet Minister has said. Minister of Defence and War Veterans Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the security apparatus was seized with the matter to sniff out the architects of regime change from their holes.

She made the remarks last Saturday during the victory celebrations of Buhera West MP Cde Soul Nzuma in Buhera.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Zanu-PF national chairman, said it was a matter of time before Government blows the cover of individuals and organisations involved in the plot.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri also warned that economic saboteurs that wantonly increase prices of basic commodities and channelling other commodities on black market will also face the music.

“There are some statements that are being peddled by some elements bent on making the country ungovernable.

“We are also aware of certain elements that are plotting to overthrow the constitutionally-elected Government. There are individuals holding secret meetings in hotels and we already have their names. These people are vowing to make the country ungovernable and as security forces, we will not watch and fold our hands. We will track down and arrest them,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri also said the law will soon take its course against some businesspeople working in cahoots with regime change agents.

She said measures were being put in place to arrest those involved in economic crimes bent on sabotaging the economy.

“There are some retailers who wantonly increase prices of basic commodities, especially in rural areas where they know Zanu PF has its strong support base. They are working with the opposition to make people’s lives miserable so that they hate the Zanu-PF led Government. We will not allow that to happen,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri. She said President Mnangagwa’s Government was working towards economic recovery and growth, and the turnaround measures being implemented require time before bearing fruits.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri urged the citizenry to shun the destabilising opposition politics and instead direct their efforts towards development.

“Some countries are working with NGOs and some opposition parties to foster regime change.

‘‘Let us be cautious of such organisations and individuals as they seek to divert our attention from key issues of national development. We need to move forward as a nation,” she said. She urged people to focus on production saying the Government was working on resuscitating the manufacturing sector.

She said some grants will be dedicated towards revamping industries like Quest Motors Mutare and Zisco Steel.

