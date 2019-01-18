Mutare born Chibuwe moves to Romania

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

ZIMBABWE international player Ngoni Chibuwe has found a new home in Romania ahead of the 2019 rugby season in a move that was inspired by the need to get more national team game time. In an interview, Chibuwe revealed how his marriage with Spanish giants Getxo ended prematurely and how excited he is by the recent move.

When asked about the factors that swayed his decision to join the new club, Chibuwe said he needs to play for Zimbabwe.

“I will be leaving on Thursday for Romania where I have signed for Supa Liga side. After playing at Getxo in Spain for three and half months, I decided to move on as there was increasing friction between my club and national duty. My club was not happy with me missing games while on national duty during the Dubai and Cape Town legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series. We then agreed to part ways.

“I am very happy that now I have found a home at Sportivo,” he said.

The 23-year-old centre has been capped with both the Cheetahs and the Sables rugby teams.

In fact, the Sakubva born player is living his dream of playing international rugby.

Chibuwe was part of the Sables squad which took part in the qualifiers for this year’s World Cup before starring for the Cheetahs at the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco, USA in July.

The Zimbabwean star will be hoping to make an immediate impact at Sportivo.

Chibuwe, who hails from Mutare’s high-density suburb of Dangamvura, attended Mutare Boys’ High School and later Hillcrest College before moving to South Africa to join the Shark Academy side.

His professional rugby career, however, set off in 2015 after being drafted into the Sharks Sevens rugby side.

In the same year, he received his first Sables cap after being drafted into the squad for the Hong Kong Cup of Nations tournament and his career has been on an upward trajectory ever since as he went on to make to make the Sharks’ squad for the 2017 Currie Cup qualifiers.

He has also recently established himself as a key member of the Cheetahs squad playing a key role in the World Cup qualifiers before featuring in almost all the team’s matches at the global showpiece.

He has recently featured for Old Georgians locally and South African club Durban Collegians, who currently compete in the Kwazulu Natal Rugby Union (KZNRU) League.

Chibuwe is also heaving involved in the development of rugby in Mutare after launching his rugby academy, Hearts of Stones in 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...