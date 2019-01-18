Editorial Comment: Violent protests can never be justified

THIS week, some parts of the country, especially urban centres, were plunged into turmoil after regime change elements organised violent demonstrations which were political in nature. What seemingly appeared to be a ZCTU stay away, turned violent and it increasingly became apparent that the protests were laden with political overtures aligned to opposition movements.

When those destroying property and assaulting innocent civilians continue with their rampage while signing political songs aligned to certain opposition parties it becomes as clear as day that their agenda is nothing but regime change mantra.

Initially, Mutare ignored the calls for the violent demos but residents later joined in following social media threats.

The holding of peaceful demonstrations is enshrined in our constitution but those protesting must be mindful of the rights of other citizens which must be respected as well.

Forcing other people to join a protest is a direct infringement of the rights of the concerned citizens.

Yes, some opted to stay away and they were, indeed, exercising their constitutional right.

In the same vein, those who ignored the calls for the protests and wanted to carry on with their normal daily businesses must have been left to do so because they also have a right not to partake in activities they do not subscribe to.

Thus, protesters who blocked roads, harassed other citizens from their workplaces, forcing them to join their violent movement are the real merchants of un-constitutionalism.

Instead of packaging their grievances and presenting them to authorities using orthodox ways as enshrined in the constitution, the wayward protesters perpetrated various crimes from robbery, burglary, arson and theft.

When that happens, an otherwise genuine social movement becomes dirty because it has been hijacked by interested opposition forces with sinister agendas of regime change.

In the midst of all this hullaballoo, security details stood their ground to bring order and arrest offenders.

The timely intervention paid dividends since the violent protests were contained in no time. Property needs to be secured and lives of innocent souls safeguarded.

In Mutare Central District, Chief Superintendent Florence Marume did a sterling job with the police anti-riot unit to quell the violent protesters in several hotspots in Sakubva, Dangamvura, Hobhouse and Chikanga.

She led from the front and managed to put down the disturbances.

It is the constitutional duty of the police to protect lives and property.

The creation of the Second Republic has brought about more liberties which were otherwise silenced by the old regime but they should not be abused.

The country is on the road to full economic recovery after decades of stagnation. This does not come on a silver platter because a litany of sacrifices need to be done in order to put the economy back on track.

If the truth is to be told, these protests have slowed economic recovery, industries have been hurt because there was no production.

This means that the country has been held back. Yesterday, it was business as usual in most cities but the country will feel the pinch of the violent protests for some time to come.

