Violent protests: 80 arrested

Liberty Dube Post Correspondent

OVER 80 people were this week arrested for the chaos and violence that erupted during the three-day violent protests in Manicaland.The hooligans attacked motorists, blocked people from going to work and forced entrepreneurs to close shops. Some barricaded roads using boulders, stones, drums, logs and through burning tyres on roads leading to Mutare’s Central Business District and other towns such as Rusape and Nyanga.

Business was brought to a halt in the Mutare CBD, high and low density suburbs such as Morningside, Dangamvura, Chikanga, Sakubva, Zimunya and other areas as roads in these suburbs became impassable.

The 80 suspects were expected to appear in court before the end of this week. They were arrested for contravening Section 38 of the Criminal Codification Reform Act (obstructing or endangering free movements of persons and traffic).

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the arrests.

He said more arrests will be made as the week progresses, adding that there were no deaths or serious injuries recorded.

“We advise people against such acts of hooliganism and barbarism. The law will take its course and we will not hesitate to arrest those found on the wrong side of the law. Police have not relaxed and will not relax on arresting people who committed these and other crimes,” he said.

President Mnangagwa posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday saying every Zimbabwean had a constitutional right to demonstrate, albeit peacefully.

Monday’s violent protests saw hooligans burning more than 30 vehicles in different parts of the country, looting shops and attacking motorists and people intending to go to work.

