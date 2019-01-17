Kirsty Coventry’s Alleged Resignation Goes Viral On Social Media

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry

News of Kirsty Coventry’s resignation as Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has gone viral on social media.

According to the message being circulated on social media Coventry resigned because she said in statement that she cannot “work with such a brutal government which has killed innocent civilians over her short period as Minister”. The message of Coventry’s resignation being circulated on social media reads:

Weldone Kirsty. An honest woman of integrity

Breaking News. Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe Sports Minister and Multi Olympic Gold Silver and Bronze Swimming Medalist has resigned from her role as Sports Minister with immediate effect. She said in her statement she cant work with such a brutal government which has killed innocent civilians over her short period as Minister. “I dont want blood on my hands and earn blood money” she said.

