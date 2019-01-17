JUST IN: Zim domestic, foreign policies informed by national interest-President

From Mabasa Sasa in MINSK, Belarus

Zimbabwe’s domestic and foreign policies will not bend to the whims of other countries’ desires, and will continue to be informed by the national interest as well as respect for historically friendly relations with like-minded nations, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

In a series of interviews with Russian media houses earlier this week, during his current tour of four Eurasian nations, the Head of State and Government also explained Zimbabwe’s Engagement and Re-Engagement Policy.

In one interview in Russia, President Mnangagwa said, “Zimbabwe is a sovereign state; we make decisions on the bases of national interests as well as the interests of those who are friendly to us.

“In regard to the Russian Federation, there is a history of co-operation prior to our Independence and post-Independence, and we have stood together … So there is no cause for us to depart from that stance.”

More to follow

