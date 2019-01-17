Zanu PF behind acts of violence: Court

ZANU PF youth leaders were allegedly behind acts of violence and arson, including the burning of a Zupco bus in Harare on Monday during countrywide protests against fuel price increases, court papers showed.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Benson Bhobho, Zanu PF youth league chairperson for ward 40 in Whitecliff, was yesterday charged with public violence together with members of his executive, Charles Bengeza, Shylock Chihuri, Emmanuel Chari, Cassim Muzhingi, Noleen and Rumbidzai Dulana after their arrest in connection with the burning of the Zupco bus that was heading to Harare.

According to court papers, Bhobho (35) teamed up with his executive and other accomplices, who are still at large, around mid-morning on Monday, and proceeded to Whitehouse shopping centre along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, where they barricaded the highway with boulders, burning tyres and throwing missiles at motorists.

“Pursuant to their plan, the accused stopped a Zupco bus which was proceeding to Harare and ordered the bus crew and

all passengers to disembark.

Emmanuel Chari drove the bus (off) the road and parked it about 40 metres (away), where he and his colleagues set it on fire,” the court papers read.

This came as the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) on Monday called for a nationwide stayaway to push government to reverse recent fuel price hikes as well as deal with the deepening economic crisis.

But the stayaway turned violent, with government accusing the opposition of orchestrating the mayhem, which resulted in about eight civilian deaths, the death of a police officer and numerous injuries, including the destruction of public assets.

Court papers, however, indicate that the Zanu PF youth leadership, led the mob that burnt the Zupco bus along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway and also chased away workers at a shop owned by Chegutu East legislator Webster Shamu (Zanu PF).

“The accused looted various groceries from the shop and set ablaze a Mitsubishi pick-up truck which was parked at the service station, leaving it to burn to ashes,” the papers stated.

Police recovered some of the alleged stolen items from the Zanu PF youth leaders, among them Mazoe cordials, fire extinguishers and ropes.

The accused last night appeared before Harare magistrate, Elijah Makomo for trial, where they denied the charges.

The State was represented by four prosecutors, including Michael Reza, George Manokore and Charles Muchemwa.

ZCTU, meanwhile, has distanced itself from the violence which erupted around the country.

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga on Monday warned the hooligans, saying the law would take its course against those who destroyed State property.

Like this: Like Loading...