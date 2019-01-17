Mawarire, Chibaya arrested

#ThisFlag leader Evan Mawarire was yesterday arrested by armed police officers who charged him with inciting public violence after he joined the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions in calling for a national stayaway in protest against the recent fuel price hikes.



BY XOLISANI NCUBE/STEPHEN CHADENGA /DESMOND CHINGARANDE

His lawyer, Doug Coltart last night confirmed Mawarire’s arrest.

“I am with him right now recording a warned-and-cautioned statement at Harare Central Police Station. I will brief you soon,” Coltart said.

MDC national organising secretary and Mkoba legislator Amos Chibaya was also arrested yesterday at Gweru Central Police Station where he was visiting party youths detained on allegations of participating in the protests.

Chibaya’s lawyer, Reginald Chidawanyika confirmed the arrest and said police were still recording statements. He said Chibaya was being charged with inciting violence.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the arrest and said Chibaya handed himself to the police before referring further questions to national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.