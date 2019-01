Dmitry Mazepin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem said on Wednesday it was in talks to take part in the privatisation of Zimbabwe’s Chemplex that produces phosphorus fertilisers.

Uralchem will not agree to less than a 50 percent stake, Uralchem owner Dmitry Mazepin said in Moscow.

“Well of course I don’t think we’ll agree to less than 50/50…we will not be simple minority shareholders there,” he said.

