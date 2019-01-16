Celebrities, public figures pray for Kenya, Zimbabwe

Cape Town – Celebrities, politicians and ordinary citizens have taken to social media to #PrayForKenya and #PrayForZimbabwe as chaos continues in both African countries.

Fourteen people were killed when four militants stormed an upscale hotel complex in Nairobi on Tuesday. Seven hundred people were safely evacuated.

The attack on the DusitD2 hotel began shortly with an explosion in the parking lot and then a suicide bomb blast in the foyer, police said.

Somali militant Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, three people, including a police officer, died during Monday’s violent protests in Harare and Bulawayo, where protesters looted shops and torched cars.

The protests were sparked after the government announced a fuel price hike. Zimbabweans also complained of high prices of basic needs. Activist pastor Evan Mawarire, who led a national shutdown in 2016, told Reuters that police had surrounded his house in a Harare suburb after he used Facebook posts to urge Zimbabweans to heed calls by the labour union to stay at home. Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s largest mobile operator, said its internet services had been cut off following an order from the government. Public figures and celebrities took to Twitter to pray for Kenya and Zimbabwe. IOL

