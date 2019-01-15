Mutare High Court posts impressive statistics

Nyore Madzianike, Manicaland Bureau

THE Mutare High Court has posted impressive statistics since its opening six months ago with another judge this year having been added to the station starting this year.

High Court judge president George Chiweshe said he was impressed with statistics recorded at Mutare High Court despite it being in its infancy.

Judge President Chiweshe said this on Monday during the official opening of the 2019 legal year in Mutare.

He said Justice Isaac Muzenda would be joining Justice Hlekani Mwayera who has been stationed at Mutare High Court since its inception on July 1 last year.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga officially opened the Mutare High Court building last year.

“Though still in its infancy, the Mutare station has posted impressive statistics,” he said.

Justice Mwayera received a total of 585 criminal cases and managed to complete 559 matters with 396 of them being reviews.

She received 33 matters criminal hearings and she was left with only two before the end of last year’s legal term.

Justice Mwayera also completed all the 103 bail applications which were made during the last year’s legal calendar.

Although Justice Mwayera had not done any civil trials during the last six months, she received a total of 110 civil matters and completed 75 of them.

Addressing guests at the event, Judge President Chiweshe said more provincial stations would be opened across the country given the availability of resources.

Judge President Chiweshe said plans were at an advanced stage to establish an integrated electronic case management system after migrating to a web based case management.

“This development is expected to enhance the quality of our service. Further, plans are at an advanced stage to establish an integrated electronic case management system,” he said.

Judge President Chiweshe thanked stakeholders who are working with Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) saying without their support achievements attained during the legal year under review would have not be possible.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, service chiefs, Mutare mayor Councillor Blessing Tandi, Town Clerk Mr Joshua Maligwa and legal practitioners graced the event.

