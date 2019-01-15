Zanu-PF appoints provincial vice chair

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

Zanu-PF Midlands Province has appointed Cde Ronald Robson Nyathi as the new provincial vice chair.

This was announced by Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube during a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Gweru on Saturday.

Eng Ncube said the decision to elevate Nyathi was unanimous among provincial executive members.

The position fell vacant following the death of Cde Goodwill Shiri who died in an accident in Gweru last year.

Eng Ncube said Cde Nyathi was the most appropriate candidate to fill in the vacant post.

“We have now elevated Cde Nyathi to the position of vice chairman of Zanu-PF Midlands Province with immediate effect. He has taken over the post which was vacated by Cde Shiri following his untimely death.

“He was the secretary for finance and he carried that position with distinction and because of his works the province has seen it fit to elevate him,” he said.

Cde Nyathi, who is also Member of Parliament for Shurugwi North, pledged to serve the party and the province diligently during his tenure.

“It is not a small appointment. I would want to first express my profound gratitude to the party leadership in the province and president Mnangagwa because I have been trusted.

“The fear is that you may betray the one who has given the task. With leadership it is all about working together with others. You do your part.

“Remember you will be running on behalf of the team and this is not the time for self-importance. So when you are given a task you do your best during your time,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...