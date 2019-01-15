JUST IN: Civil servants awarded 22,7 percent ‘cushioning allowance

By Tendai Rupapa – Senior Reporter

Government has with immediate effect directed that civil servants be awarded a ‘cushioning allowance’ of between 22,7 percent and 5 percent per month on a sliding scale between January and March.

According to the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Dr Sekai Nzenza, the intervention will not affect the ongoing negotiations between Government and its workers for a cost of living adjustment.

“This once off payment is meant to mitigate against the erosion of disposable incomes. It must be noted that this is a Government offer and not a negotiated intervention,” said Dr Nzenza in a statement.

“Henceforth, negotiations for cost of living adjustments (COLA) will commence, leading to the comprehensive 2019 April review, and thereafter annually every April.”

More to follow

