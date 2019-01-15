Suspects fail to post bail as accounts clerks stay away

SEVERAL suspects who were granted bail at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday were left stranded after failing to post bail as accounts clerks failed to report for work following a national stayaway organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

One of the suspects who failed to post bail is human rights activist, Makomborero Haruziviishe, who is accused of recording a video at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, which is a restricted area.

Haruziviishe was granted $50 bail by Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko, who remanded him to January 4 for trial, but remained in custody as the accounts office remained closed.

Haruziviishe’s lawyer Gift Mtisi told NewsDay several suspects will be remanded in custody as the bail office remains closed.

A member of the Judicial Service Commission, who refused to be named, said the three clerks reside in Chitungwiza and Epworth and they phoned to notify their superiors of the protests in their residential areas.

However, few people came to the courts yesterday to answer to their cases. In different court rooms, several suspects, who are out on bail, were issued with warrants of arrest as they failed to attend the court sessions due to transport woes.