Hubby beaten up over kapenta fish

AN insatiable appetite for kapenta fish recently landed a Mvurwi woman in soup after she struck her husband with a club, accusing him of failing to buy her favourite seafood.

By Simbarashe Sithole

Anna Makaza (24) of Pembi Falls, last week pleaded guilty to contravening the Domestic Violence Act after assaulting her husband, only identified in court papers as Sixpence.

Guruve magistrate Shingirai Mutiro sentenced her to a wholly suspended five-month jail term.

The court heard that on December 28 last year at Pembi Falls shops, Makaza met her husband and demanded a packet of matemba to feed her five children who she sired with different men. When Sixpence indicated that he did not have enough money on him, Makaza picked up a club in a fit of rage and struck her husband on the head. Sixpence fell down in agony and Makaza continued assaulting him until a passer-by came to his rescue.

In a similar incident, 24-year-old Mvurwi woman, Faith Chawanza, was jailed six months for assaulting her husband in a dispute over keys.

She however, had her sentence wholly suspended on condition that she did not commit a similar offence over the next five years.

The court heard that on January 7 this year, Chawanza demanded bedroom keys from her husband Many Mavhura (38), who refused to hand them over to her. The convict picked an iron bar and assaulted the complainant, inflicting injuries on him.