JUST IN: MDC Alliance, NGOs behind violence

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has said the opposition MDC Alliance and its allies in Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and civic sectors are behind the violence that rocked some parts of the country today leading to loss of life and damage to property.

In a statement this evening, Minister of State for National Security Owen Ncube said Government had activated all its security organs.

Over 200 unruly elements were arrested in connection with the violence, which authorities said were well-planned.

“The prevailing security situation in the country is a culmination of a well-orchestrated series of events by the MDC Alliance working in cahoots with NGOs, civic society, youth organisations, pressure groups and individuals.

“Regrettably, this has resulted in the loss of life and property including injury to police officers and members of the public. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Full investigations are underway,” said Minister Ncube.

He added that Government was aware of meetings organised by the Crisis Coalition from December 3-7 last year to foment disturbances in the country.

“These meetings were coordinated by Crisis Coalition and some identified foreign agents. There were other meetings such as the one held in 11th January 2019 in Belvedere, whose agenda was to plan for the disturbance of peace and render the country ungovernable.

“Pursuant to the nefarious agenda, the MDC Alliance activated its notorious terror groups which include the so called Democratic Resistance Committees and the paramilitary Vanguard,” he added.

More to follow…

