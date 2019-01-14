JUST IN: President arrives in Russia

Mabasa Sasa in MOSCOW, Russia

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Moscow on a three-day State Visit at the invitation of his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin.

The Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces was received by Mr Mikhail Leonidovich Bogdanov, the Russian Federation’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs responsible for relations with the Middle East and Africa, and inspected a Guard of Honour mounted for him by his host soon after arrival.

From the airport, President Mnangagwa immediately entered a closed door briefing with his officials in preparation for the first official engagement of his State Visit.

Indications are that President Mnangagwa will tomorrow afternoon meet officials from Alrosa, the Russian diamond mining behemoth that is interested in partnering Zimbabwe in the lucrative sector.

Alrosa accounts for 28 percent of global diamond extraction and holds some the world’s most extensive ore fields.

More to follow…

