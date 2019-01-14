A-Level results out…81.9 pc pass rate recorded

Image #: 13966736 April 12th 2011- Honor roll student Jafari Rooks works in a small group in his classroom at Holy Names Catholic School in North Memphis. Many of the kids come from a difficult home life, so, students are encouraged to work as hard as they can while at school. Homework does not go home with the children because most often “we know it is not going to get done,” said Madison Tracy, the schools principal. The Jubilee Schools now operate on a $30 million endowment, serving more than 1,400 mostly non-Catholic and poor students at eight schools (fundraising allowed the addition of two more). Unlike most private, faith- based schools, these schools would accept any students, regardless of test scores, previous academic or behavior records, or a family’s ability to pay. Commercial Appeal /Landov

The November 2018 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Advanced Level results are out and candidates can start collecting them from their respective centres starting tomorrow.

Zimsec board chairman, Professor Eddie Mwenje, made the announcement at a press briefing this afternoon.

“On behalf of The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management it gives me pleasure to advise the nation of the release of the November 2018 ZIMSEC Advanced Level Examination results,” he said.

Prof Mwenje said the candidates recorded a 81.9 percent pass rate.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...