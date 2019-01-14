Zimbabwe on brink of meltdown: Protests and riots as country run out of fuel

Emmerson Mnangagwa is on a tour of Europe

Mnangagwa’s announcement of a 150 percent increase in fuel prices was greeted with shock in Zimbabwe where unemployment is over 80 percent. The government sets fuel prices via the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Agency.

Residents of Epworth, 22 miles south of the capital, protested after the main labour federation called for a three-day strike starting on Monday in response to the price increase.

“The main roads to town have been barricaded with rocks and there is no public transport carrying people,” Phibeon Machona, a 27-year-old Epworth resident said.

Police fired teargas to disperse youths protesting outside the high court in Zimbabwe’s second city of Bulawayo, according to video footage from the Centre For Innovation & Technology, a local news service.

A policeman removes tyres set by protesters during a ‘stay-away’ demonstration