3 Mvurwi armed robbers jailed

THREE armed robbers who were shot and injured by police while on a robbery spree in Mvurwi last year have been jailed by Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Sanyatwe.

Aluis Mudadei (22) and Casper Zhanje (36) were jailed for an effective three years each, while Tawanda Munyamba was slapped with a five-year jail term after the court established that he had many previous convictions.

Prosecutor Albert Mazhindu told the court that on December 15 last year, the trio broke into Munyaradzi Murwisi’s electrical shop, armed with iron bars and bolt cutters.

They were intercepted by a security guard, who they threatened with death. The guard managed to send a text message to Murwisi, who brought in with armed police.

The police fired three warning shots and Munyamba and Zhanje, instead, charged at the police, who subsequently shot them on the shoulder and backside, respectively.

In another case, a Guruve prisoner who escaped naked while taking a bath on Christmas eve at Gwakwe Dam has been convicted.

Lovemore Assu (22) pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody before Sanyatwe, who slapped him with a three-year jail term.

One year of the sentence was suspended on condition that he did not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The court heard that on December 24 last year, the convict, who was serving a jail term for unlawful entry, was taking a bath with other inmates at Gwakwe Dam, when he fled naked. Assu was finally arrested in Bakasa area of Guruve after a few weeks on the run.

