Royal Trumpet’s Diamond FM annual contest delight

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

IN yet another successful year, Roman Catholic musical group, Royal Trumpet’s song was voted one of the most outstanding gospel songs for 2018 in the intriguing Diamond FM Super 50.

The group, which comprises talented singers, was seated on number two with the song “Nyenyedzi”, which features talented vocalist, lyricist and keyboardist Pastor Tinashe Murigo. The chats saw the song “Ebenezer” by Great Joy coming up tops.

“Chiiko” by Michael Mahendere, featuring Loyiso Bala, was on position three while “Usaende wega” by Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave and “Excess Love” by Mercy Chinwo were on fourth and fifth, respectively. Great Joy is an upcoming artiste who hails from Manicaland, but is currently based in Australia.

In the 2017 annual contest, Royal Trumpet was fifth with the song “Ngwarira nyoka”. “We are happy with the achievement,” said the group leader and founder Benjamin Chimoyo.

“We continue to work hard and we are happy that we are reaping good fruits. We are working on a new album that carries praise songs,” said Chimoyo, who started singing when he was in primary school.

He joined the Catholic Composers Association which is responsible for composing songs for Roman Catholic Church in 2003.

The contest’s host Peter Madondo said he was impressed by the level of competition.

“The level of competition was quite stiff. The featuring of local artistes in the contest was a step in the right direction.

“It is a positive move as far as promoting local artistes is concerned.

It is one of our core mandates to promote local talent. Notable artistes include Dorcas Moyo, Progress Sibanda, Royal Trumpet, Great Joy and Pastor Tinshe, who occupied some respectable positions in the contest. Royal Trumpet has been quite consistent, churning hits every year.

This is their highest achievement and we expect them, should they keep their act right, to be on a better position come end of year,” he said.

