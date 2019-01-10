JUST IN: Bearded student sues St John’s College

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

A St John’s College student of Islamic faith who was barred from attending lessons for refusing to shave his beard has taken the college authorities to court arguing that their decision was unconstitutional.

The Upper Six pupil’s father, Mr Mohammed Ismail, filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court on behalf of the boy. The application, prepared by Professor Lovemore Madhuku, is yet to be set down for hearing before a judge of the High Court.

The school administrators, who have instructed security officers to block the pupil from the school premises, argued that his beard violated the school’s dress code.

According to the father of the student (name withheld) his son had been sent home a number of times “to shave off his beard and to abide by the school rules”.

The pupil keeps a full beard as part of his religion.

More to follow…

