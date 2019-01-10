2 Karoi prophets convicted of theft

Two self-proclaimed prophets from Karoi, who hired a pirate taxi in Beitbridge before stealing the vehicle and attempting to sell it, have been convicted of theft by the Beitbridge regional magistrate.

BY SILAS NKALA

Type Mutumwa (30) Jefta Zishiri (age not stated), both of Chikangwe suburb in Karoi, denied the charge of theft of a motor vehicle when they appeared before Chrispen Mberewere, who convicted them and remanded them to today for sentencing.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega said Tinashe Gorejena was employed by Delight Gwanyanya as a taxi driver and was using an unregistered Honda Fit to operate within the Beitbridge radius.

Towards end of April last year, the two self-proclaimed prophets visited Beitbridge from Wedza and established their “shrine” near White Lodge. They hired Gorejena’s taxi about four times and paid the driver for the services.

However, on May 4, the two approached the taxi driver and pretended as if they wanted to hire the taxi again to go to White Lodge to see a girlfriend.

The two drove away, leaving the taxi driver behind but never returned, instead switching off their mobile phones and changing sim cards.

It was the State case that the two drove to Slaughter Farm between Lion’s Den and Karoi in Mashonaland West.

Acting on a tip off, police on June 3 arrested Zishiri in Karoi as he tried to sell the vehicle. Mutumwa was later arrested in Karoi.

The vehicle, which was worth $4000, was recovered.

Like this: Like Loading...