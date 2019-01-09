JUST IN: Retire irrelevant workers, Mliswa-Chikoka

Fortunate Gora Mash West Correspondent

Government should lay off employees who have become redundant, the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has said.

Addressing heads of Government departments in Chinhoyi last week, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said there were several portfolios that had become redundant in the civil service.

She also reiterated Government’s resolve to retire employees who had reached the age of 65 years to create employment opportunities for youths.

“There is really no need to pay people who are not performing any duties even in cases where resources are a limiting factor.

“In some cases we have drivers but there are no vehicles, so my question is why is this person being paid? What is he doing? There is nothing wrong with freezing such posts,” she said.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said President Mnangagwa was aware of the need to retire civil servants who have reached 65 years of age. She also took a swipe at departmental heads who create vacancies for their relatives and colleagues.

More to follow…

