JUST IN: Man kills sleeping wife

Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

In a spine chilling incident, a Silobela man reportedly struck his sleeping wife in the head with an axe and then committed suicide, following a misunderstanding over family planning methods.

Busani Mandava (35) of Langton Farm in Silobela, Midlands Province, allegedly struck his wife, Chipo Basopo, once in the head while she was asleep and she died on the spot.

He then covered her with a blanket, took their three-year-old child to a neighbour before he proceeded to hang himself on a tree using barbed wire.

More to follow…

