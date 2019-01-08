Mangoma, GMB manager arrested

FORMER Energy minister Elton Mangoma was yesterday arrested by members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) in connection with a $1 million contract awarded to a South Korean Company to supply technology equipment to ZESA Holdings, which he allegedly approved without going to tender.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Zacc commissioner Goodson Nguni confirmed the arrest, saying the former minister was being charged with criminal abuse of office over deals he approved during his tenure.

“We have arrested Elton Mangoma in connection with $1 million fraud, which occurred when he was the Minister of Energy and it involves a South Korean company, where they entered into a deal of technology for transfer without going to tender. Mangoma approved the deal without the board of ZESA and there was no technological transfer that happened,” Nguni said.

There were reports that the South Korean firm, Techpro Company, had links with Mangoma’s former party MDC and was believed to have supplied vehicles to the party when he was Energy minister.

This is the second time that Mangoma has been arrested over corruption allegations.

In 2015, Mangoma was arrested for criminal abuse of office charges stemming from allegations of awarding OK Zimbabwe an electricity voucher vending tender, but was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Mangoma allegedly instructed Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company to cancel a tender for third party electricity vending from other firms in favour of OK Zimbabwe without following procurement regulations.

Meanwhile, Zacc also arrested Bulawayo Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot manager Lazarus Vengere together with his wife, Tanaka Munyanyiwa, for criminal abuse of office and fraudulent activities.

Nguni said Vengere allegedly imported maize from Zambia at $240 a tonne and sold it to GMB at $340.

“We have also arrested GMB depot manager for Bulawayo Lazarus Vengere and his wife, Tanaka Munyanyiwa, over abuse of office and fraudulent activities,” Nguni said.

“The duo was buying maize from Zambia at $240 then coming back and selling it to GMB for $390.”

