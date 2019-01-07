Shun violence, police urge public

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged people to refrain from using violence in resolving their differences.

In an , Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said people should seek the assistance of the police whenever they have a dispute.

“Where individuals feel they have been wronged, they should report to the police so that the law takes its course,” she said.

“Police has noted with concern the upsurge in the use of lethal weapons such as knives, machetes, logs, stones to commit murder cases in various parts of the country in last two weeks,” she said.

“We continue to urge members of the public to co-exist in peace and shun violence, once life is lost it cannot be replaced. Remember human life is sacrosanct and should be respected,” she said.

She said most of the murder cases were occurring at business centres due to fights over trivial issues that can be resolved easily.

“An analysis of murder cases shows that most of them occurred at business centres after people engaged in petty disputes which resulted in fatal stabbings,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

She said some of the issues that resulted in the murder cases were gambling, fighting over sitting space, debts owed to one another and trying to intervene to resolve a dispute or fight.

She added, most of the cases were being precipitated by alcohol and other drugs which result in impaired judgment.

“It is clear that the consumption of alcohol and other drugs is a major contributing factor in these altercations. The majority of the victims are male while nearly all the perpetrators are also male,” she said.

She said most cases were committed during the night and the bodies were discovered in the morning.

“A number of deaths occur during night when people are returning home from visiting friends, relatives or from work or beer drinks. Normally their bodies are discovered the following morning,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

She also said a fortnight ago three juveniles died after their parents used excessive force while disciplining them.

“Anger and rage is also contributing to murder cases,” she added.

