Millerite International School: The standards you deserveMillerite International School: The standards you deserve (Sponsored Ad)

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS OVER THE YEARS

1. 100 percent pass rate in the ZIMSEC 2018 examinations and the preceding years

2. 80 % of our students who sat for ZIMSEC 2018 had 10 units and less

3. Qualified for the Better School Program 2017 and excelled

Our Journey

Oceanwaves group of schools is a family of Modern/Contemporary Trust Christian Schools who have the mandate to offer quality education for the development of the children all engraved in the Adventist principles. The schools include Ocean Waves Junior School, the pioneer in Rydale Ridge Park, Sageways Junior School in Glenview, Eastwise Junior and High Schools both located in Eastview and our latest addition Millerite International School, a Cambridge centre is located in the CBD area. How these existing schools become a cut above the rest is due to the 21st century teaching methods used which enable the development of the child as a whole by focusing on the intellect and knowledge, the practical courses such as entrepreneurial studies which empower students to be creative and business minded, and the moral and spiritual teachings.

Each school has a dedicated full time Chaplin who takes care of the spiritual affairs of students and the community It is the stewardship of accomplished leaders such as Peace Pundu the Managing Director, Julius Takabvirwa the General Manager, Patience Chimuka Chief Operating Officer and assistance of the Heads that have helped shape the schools to such a standard.

Academic life

We take pride in providing not just a normal educational experience, but one that encourages learning and development through co-curricular activities such as sporting, music, fun and above all unique teaching methods. Out student teacher ratio is 1 teacher to maximum 25 students per class so as to allow individual focused learning of children where needs and talent are identified and nurtured.

Across the group we offer ZIMSEC curriculum and at Millerite International School we offer Cambridge. To add to that, multiple languages are offered at our schools which include English, Shona, Ndebele, French and Sign Language to prepare a child for the global village.

Extra-curriculum Life

We are not just about the academics but we encourage social growth and this is important for a well-rounded student. Clubs such as Pathfinders and Adventurers are there to train children about discipline, working in teams, and hands on skills. Our learners go for international trips to enhance their exposure and as such we have an upcoming trip to Dubai in April, 2019.

Sports

Our schools offer a variety of sporting activities which include athletics, hockey, basketball, cricket and so much more. These encourage fitness, fun, and collaboration thereby allowing critical thinking and social skillsSocial LifeAs a Christian group of schools we also engage in endeavours to give back to the communities around us. One of our schools Ocean Waves hosted a community Fun Run event on 02 December, 2018 which had the aim to encourage fitness to the local community and also brought health experts who provided free medical check-up and guidance to the locals. This event was a way of appreciating the parents and stakeholders in the community. In addition to that various programs which include donations of blankets in winter to the less privileged are some of the initiatives done by the schools.

Spiritual Life

Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old he will not depart from it (proverbs 22vs6)This is the fundamental principle guiding our Christian-value centred education which develops learners by touching on their spirituality because this is important as much as the academics. Students attend camps such as adventurer and pathfinder survival series, leadership and music trainings where they learn more about their Christian life.

MILLERITE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

The upcoming school to open in January, 2019 is an all-rounded Private Cambridge School (IGCSE /Secondary School, AS/Advanced Level) and Cambridge Primary School. Millerite aims to give children the right exposure to key learning areas – and a great educational experience offering subjects such as law, travel and tourism, sciences, and more. Our journey as a group of schools still continues and the vision of the board through the chairman Douglas Pundu is being fulfilled of producing all rounded learners and impacting on the lives of children in Zimbabwe and other African countries who will be of good service to God and Mankind

