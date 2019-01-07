JUST IN: Illegal miners die at Eldorado Mine

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

TWO suspected illegal miners died after a rock fell in a shaft at Eldorado Mine in Chinhoyi at the weekend. The incident occurred on Saturday night but a call for assistance was only made on Sunday.

One was trapped and died underground while the other was rescued but died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital due to extensive injuries and excessive bleeding.

There are fears more people could still be trapped underground amid indications that illegal miners continue to use illegal access points into the mine.

Government ordered the sealing of all access points at the mine following the death of 14 illegal miners in September, 2018 after a shaft collapsed.

Sources near the mine confirmed the incident saying people have continued to gain access into the mine despite the order by Government to cease all activities.

The mine is at the centre of an ownership wrangle.

Details to follow…

