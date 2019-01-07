Dynamos sign duo

DYNAMOS have secured the services of midfielder Hillary Bakacheza and defender Carlos Mavhurume, while the arrival of prodigal son Edward Sadomba is imminent as the Harare football giants seek to bolster their squad to improve from last season’s dismal performance.

BY HENRY MHARA

The duo of Bakacheza, who has previously played for Triangle and FC Platinum, and Mavhurume, the former youth international captain, penned three-year contracts with the former champions.

Mavhurume played for promoted Herentals last season, helping the club to a sixth-place finish on the log standings.

No official confirmation could be obtained from the club, which has gagged its officials from giving Press statements.

“We are not talking to the media for now. That is what we have agreed on with my colleagues,” the club’s secretary-general Webster Marechera said.

Dynamos begin their pre-season training tomorrow ahead of the start of the new season in March.

“We have made some signings, but we will not reveal their names. You can come to our training on Tuesday and see the new faces for yourself,” Marechera added.

However, a source within the club told NewsDay Sport that Bakacheza and Mavhurume put pen to paper on Friday afternoon, and will be part of the squad when it regroups for the new season this week.

“Bakacheza and Mavhurume are a done deal. They signed their contracts on Friday. At Dynamos, we are no longer signing one-year contracts as a matter of policy, so those who are coming in are signing an average of three-year contracts,” the source said.

“There are still three or four big-name players that we are still negotiating with, and we hope that they sign as soon as possible so that they can start the pre-season training with the rest of the squad. We will give a comprehensive list of players coming in and going out this week.”

One of the big-name players set to join the club is former striker Sadomba, who is said to be close to rejoining the club, a decade after leaving for greener

pastures.

“There are one or two issues that need to be sorted out on that one, but definitely, something is going on. Edward is definitely joining Dynamos, and that should happen before the end of this week,” the source said.

Sadomba is expected to provide the attacking impetus that clearly lacked in the team last year when they huffed and puffed throughout the campaign, surviving relegation by a whisker.

The speedster is a free agent and spent last season sedentary after leaving Libyan side Al-Hilal two years ago, after the two parties agreed to mutually part ways as the club had been rendered inactive on their domestic front due to civil unrest in the North African country.

The other player that is reportedly close to joining the Glamour Boys is goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro, who is set to provide cover for first choice Simbarashe Chinani.

The former Yadah goalie will replace Tonderai Mateyaunga, who is reportedly club-hunting in South Africa.

Dynamos were also hoping to sign former player Godknows Murwira and appeared well on course after agreeing terms with the defender, but were gazumped to his signature by champions FC Platinum, who announced his acquisition last week.

On the list of the players set for release are former captain Ocean Mushure, who has since joined a Zambian club, and bad boy Denver Mukamba.

The quartet of Kingstone Nkhatha, Obey Mwerahari, Marshal Machazane and Peace Makaha were shown the exit door at the end of last season for allegedly leading a player revolt over bonuses.

Striker Kuda Kumwala, who led the team’s attack last season, but failed to provide the needed goals, is also facing a bleak future at the club.

