Ncube set for Warriors call-up

WARRIORS coach Sunday Chidzambga has revealed he will make a few additions to the squad for the decisive 2019 African Cup of Nations home qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville in March, with South Africa-based defender Butholezwe Ncube set to be part of the team.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Butholezwe Ncube

Ncube, who plays for South African Premiership side AmaZulu, alongside midfielder Ovidy Karuru, played a part for the Warriors in the tournament in Zambia last year.

He has, however, not been called up to the national team since then.

The Warriors coach, however, said he has been monitoring the player and has been impressed by his progression.

Chidzambga said he would not tinker much with the squad that has been playing in the qualifiers, but would make two or three additions.

“I won’t be making major changes to the squad, as we prepare for the match against Congo in March. But I have been impressed by Butholezwe Ncube’s progress since he played in the team in Zambia. He has been playing very well for AmaZulu and has scored some goals coming from deep in midfield,” Chidzambga said.

“He will be part of the squad that will gather for the match. We will also add two or so from Europe if they manage to secure their passports on time.”

Ncube has scored two goals in his 12 appearances for the Durban-based side this season, netting the only goal in the victory away to Chippa United, and in the thrilling 3-3 draw against giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

Some of the players the Warriors gaffer will be looking to add into his squad in the event that they have secured passports include former Colchester United striker Maccauley Bonne, who now plays for Lorient in the National League, where he has attracted the attention of several clubs in the England Premier League with his goal scoring prowess and Adam Chicksen, who plays for Bradford City, among others.

Warriors’ team manager Wellington Mupandare has been working tirelessly to help players dotted across Europe secure passports to enable them to play for Zimbabwe.

Already, Tendai Darikwa and Alec Mudimu have played a part in the qualifiers and have helped bring the Warriors close in on qualifying for the biennial soccer showcase in June.

The late Reinhard Fabisch’s son, Jonah, who plays for Hamburger SV Under-19 side in Germany, where he rose through the age group teams since he was just 14, has also committed to play for Zimbabwe.

He already has a Zimbabwean passport.

Zimbabwe needs at least a draw against Congo Brazzaville at home on March 22 to qualify for Africa’s biggest soccer tournament, whose host nation will be announced on Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...