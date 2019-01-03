Crime rate spikes in Mvurwi

Police in Mvurwi have said they recorded a spike in crime rate last year compared to the previous year.

By Simbarashe Sithole

Speaking at an end of year party at Umvukwes Primary School, Guruve district police commander (operations) Superintendent Machiva Gwembe said there was an increase in crime rate though they managed to minimise rape cases in 2018.

“As Mvurwi police, we have recorded a slight increase in various crimes in 2018 compared to 2017. The statistics were as follows: theft, we had an increase of 58, in 2017, we had 414 cases, 2018 (472); stocktheft, an increase, with 55 cases. In 2017, we had 60 and in 2018 (115); unlawful entry, there was an increase, with 35 cases. In 2017, we recorded 250 and in 2018 (285); on assault cases, we had an increase of seven cases. In 2017, we had 355 cases and in 2018, we recorded 362,” Gwembe said.

However, despite Mashonaland Central topping on early childhood marriages with 50%, Mvurwi recorded eight rape cases in 2018.

Mvurwi crime consultative committee chairperson Maxwell Rukani implored the force to supply the station with a vehicle in a bid to mitigate crimes.

“As the crime consultative committee, we implore ZRP to provide our station with a car in order to mitigate crime. As you know, we are a big station, but unfortunately, we do not have a car. So mobility is the main challenge here,” he said.

Gwembe said the Zimbabwe Republic Police bought 800 cars for the nation and the cars were being distributed in batches.

So far, Guruve district has received four vehicles, ahead of other districts in Mashonaland Central.

“The transport challenges being faced by the station, let me assure you, that is going to be a thing of the past. ZRP bought 800 cars for all stations, but they are coming in batches, Mvurwi Police Station is included. Four stations in Guruve district have since received their share of vehicles, that is Centenary, Guruve, Muzarabani and Kanyemba,” he said.

The police force applauded Sergeant Gift Manyika’s bravery, after he gunned down two armed robbers who broke into Mvurwi Farm shop complex on December 14.

