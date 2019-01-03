Mutoko mourns iconic medical practitioner

Top medical practitioner Marilena Pesaresi, who was stationed at All Souls Mission Hospital (Luisa Guidotti Hospital), has died.

The late Marilena Pesaresi

She was 85.

Pesaresi died on December 29 in Rome, Italy.

She is famed for helping patients at the Catholic-run All Souls Mission Hospital in Mutoko East and was one of the doctors who sent a number of heart patients to Italy for life-saving surgery.

Yesterday, Catholics and villagers held a mass in honour of the late doctor, whom they described as one of the best doctors as well as a community caregiver.

Former Mutoko East legislator Ricky Mawere Mubvumbi said Pesaresi’s death was a blow to the community.

“We are all devastated by the demise of the community queen. She respected all people regardless of their standing in society. Most beneficiaries were those who went for heart surgery to Italy and most of them are still surviving. She also sourced goods for orphans and other vulnerable members of the community,” he said.

In a condolence message, the Luisa Guidotti Hospital board said the Mutoko community had lost a dedicated caregiver.

“We have learnt of the death of Dr Pesaresi with a deep sense of loss, grief and pain. The death has come as a body blow to the community that Dr Pesaresi selflessly served and loved dearly in Mutoko during her God-given ministry. A light has gone out of our lives, but our happy memories of the lives she saved and people she cured will remain,” the message read.

Erita Kujeka, from Bwanya village, said: “She [Pesaresi] started a programme for heart patients and a lot of them were sent to Italy for surgery. She helped orphans and the less-privileged giving them food handouts and sending them to school.”

