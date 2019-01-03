Macheso loses top fan in accident

SUNGURA ace Alick Macheso has been robbed of his top Harare-based fan George Tichaona Gwaze, who died in an accident while coming from one of the Extra-Basso’s shows in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province, on New Year’s Day.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

The late Gwaze (50) was involved in a road accident, which occurred at the 50km peg along the Harare-Mukumbura Highway.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident.

“A male adult coming from Glendale 007 Hideout, where Macheso was performing, George Tichaona Gwaze (50), died on the spot, while four others were injured in a head-on collision involving his Nissan and a Toyota Wish on January 1, 2019 at around 0550 hours,” Mundembe said.

Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze expressed sadness over the passing on of Gwaze.

“As Orchestra Mberikwazvo, we are very saddened by the passing on of Gwaze. He was one of our best supporters who followed us everywhere we went around Zimbabwe. We would like to express our deepest condolences on his untimely death,” he said.

