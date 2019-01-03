Man rapes, kills stepdaughter, commits suicide

A MT DARWIN man allegedly raped his three-year-old stepdaughter, and bashed her to death before committing suicide on Monday.

By Simbarashe Sithole

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident and identified the man as Kudzai Marisa of Mukono village under Chief Dotito, Mt Darwin.

According to the police, Marisa allegedly took advantage of his wife’s absence and sexually abused the minor before bashing her to death to conceal the rape. He later took the body to a local clinic, claiming she had malaria.

“I can confirm that we received a murder case involving Marisa, who allegedly raped his stepdaughter before taking her to Mudzengerere Clinic in Dotito while disguising to the nurse, Joice Netsai, that the now deceased had malaria,” Mundembe said

“Netsai examined the toddler and found out that she had since died from internal wounds and her private parts were bruised, an indication that she had been raped. The nurse told Marisa of her findings after taking down his particulars.”

Marisa then sneaked out of the clinic and committed suicide.