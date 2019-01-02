Floating solar plant for Lake Mutirikwi

Runesu Gwidi in MASVINGO

The construction of a $13 million floating solar plant at Lake Mutirikwi with an output of 10 megawatts is set to begin soon following the completion of feasibility studies and pre-commencement works, an official has said.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira said the project was being implemented by Government in partnership with a renowned German firm, Droegy Energy.

He said part of the equipment had been procured and was being delivered to the construction site.

The Floating Photovoltaic (FPv) is set to be the first of its kind in the country.

“Feasibility studies by Government and top officials from Droegy Energy for the new FPv plant have already been completed.

The new plant is expected to become a major source of renewable energy for domestic, agro-business and industrial purposes.

“We expect the introduction of this durable source of renewable energy to transform both the agricultural and industrial sectors in our province. It is Government’s hope that perennial power shortages that are affecting the economy will be a thing of the past,” said Cde Chadzamira.

Droegy Energy chief executive Mr Gustavo Droege said the newly-introduced FPv plant was more efficient and reliable than ordinary solar projects.

He said the proposed floating solar project for Mutirikwi was the third in Africa, with two other such plants already established at Lake Malawi by Droegy Energy.

“The project is expected to cost between $13,5 million and $16 million. We are also going to recruit local engineering manpower and ancillary staff, except for a few specific posts.

“The Zimbabwean Government has given us the nod to start civil works and we are already on the ground. We already have 110 floating solar project plants with other partners in Germany, France, Japan and Latin America,” he said.

Masvingo mayor councillor Collen Maboke said the new plant will address power supply challenges.

“We expect street lighting for the city will also be improved by the new floating solar project. This is commendable,” Cllr Maboke said.

