Rains bring relief to cattle producers

Tawanda Mangoma in Chiredzi

Recent rains have brought a ray of hope for farmers in Chiredzi whose livestock had started succumbing to poor pastures and an acute shortage of water sources.

Chiredzi North parliamentarian Cde Roy Bhila said most small-scale farmers in his constituency were now trekking longer distances to seek water points for their domestic animals.

He said grazing lands and water sources which had depleted were now showing signs of recovery.

“The rains we received recently, have brought relief to our livestock farmers who were now travelling for longer distances searching for pastures and water for the animals,” he said.

“The situation in Ward 24 where veld fires destroyed close to 20 000ha of grazing land, had become dire. Most of the animals were on the verge starving to death.”

Echoing the same sentiments, Chiredzi South representative Cde Kallisto Gwanetsa urged farmers to offload aged cattle and use proceeds to buy supplementary stock feed.

“We lost a significant number of cattle due to grazing and water shortages three years ago. Given that experience I am in the midst of educating small-scale farmers to sell old-aged cattle which easily succumb to drought and make good use of the proceeds.

“Fortunately, the divine centre pivot had to quench the thirst of the Lowveld last week. Farmers are now witnessing the growth of flora which is very important in the survival of livestock,” he said.

