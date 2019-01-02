Storm leaves scores homeless in Mwenezi East

From George Maponga in Masvingo

Scores of families were left homeless in Mwenezi after strong winds destroyed homes in the remote district.

The raging winds also affected several schools and clinics creating a humanitarian crisis in parts of Mwenezi.

Some of the affected families had their food stocks destroyed while there are appeals for assistance to immediately rehabilitate the affected schools.

Mwenezi East National Assembly Member Cde Priscilla Moyo yesterday painted a grim picture about the situation in her constituency in the wake of the rampaging winds.

Cde Moyo said more than 70 people had been left homeless in Dinhe, Chisume, Gwamarara, Mateke and Bubye after the ruinous winds.

“We have scores of houses that had their roofs blown off by strong winds across Mwenezi East leaving at least 70 people without shelter,” she said.

“The situation could even be worse and right now we are collating information about the actual magnitude of the destruction. Communication is a problem in some areas so we are still to get reports about the exact situation on the ground.”

The Mwenezi West National Assembly Member said the winds caused extensive damage to classroom roofs at Furumera and Rutenga Primary Schools.

There were also damages to roofs at some buildings at the newly-built Heni Clinic in the area.

“We are appealing for roofing materials to assist stranded families. The situation is made worse by the impending opening of schools next week. The affected families require makeshift tents for temporary shelter,” said Cde Moyo.

Mwenezi District Adminstrator and Civil Protection Unit chair Ms Rosemany Chingwe said parts of Mwenezi East were also affected.

Ms Chingwe said preliminary indications showed that at least 30 houses were destroyed by last Sunday’s strong winds.

“We are still collecting information from affected people on the ground, but at the moment we need tents for temporary shelter for the affected families,” she said.

The Mwenezi DA said affected families required financial and material assistance to rebuild their lives especially as schools open next week.

Mwenezi has over the past few years been at the receiving end of hailstorms and other natural disasters leaving a trail of destruction on infrastructure such as homes, clinics and schools.

Like this: Like Loading...