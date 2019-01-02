Policing in the Second Republic: 2019 and beyond

Godwin T. Matanga Special Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police takes this opportunity to go down memory lane as we recall events that occurred during the year 2018, the challenges we face, achievements and our roadmap for 2019.

Harmonised Elections

2018 proved to be a landmark year in policing, with the harmonised elections being top on our organisational calendar. As a nation, we successfully and democratically crossed over from the First to the Second Republic. The world witnessed Zimbabweans from all walks of life, coming out in their numbers to exercise their right to vote and doing so, peacefully.

On our part as Police, we exhibited a remarkable degree of professionalism and discharged our mandate with admirable distinction. Many observer missions expressed their satisfaction with our state of preparedness including our ability to give every officer a pocket size election handbook which was an eye-opener to many. As an organisation, we have set ourselves a unique benchmark and I am confident that in future we shall no doubt surpass this bar.

Restructuring the Organisation

During the course of 2018, it became inevitable for our organisation to undergo a restructuring exercise. This was necessitated by a number of factors such as the need to eliminate duplication of roles, redundancy, enhance efficiency and effectiveness, among others. I toured provinces clearly articulating the path being taken by the organisation and our vision.

Our organisation also embarked on a rebranding and restructuring exercise. Repositioning ourselves for improved service delivery is therefore a must and we chose our themes for 2019 with that in mind. “ZRP rebranding to restore public confidence for peace and economic development in the Second Republic”.

Government’s vision

Our organisational vision and Government’s expectations are very clear and premised on the provision and sustenance of a crime-free society. The new dispensation under His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa, has already outlined the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) which set the country towards the attainment of Vision 2030 aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into a middle income economy. One of the key pillars of this policy thrust is the sustenance of peace and the rule of law. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is geared to ensure that the TSP becomes a success through a conducive policing environment predicated by viable policing strategies.

Servant leadership

His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa, has emphasised the importance of servant leadership at all levels of Government. Our starting point as Zimbabwe Republic Police is therefore to serve the people sincerely and never for a moment disassociate ourselves from the community, to proceed in all cases from the interests of the people and to identify our responsibility to the people. Zimbabwe is open for business. Thus the manner in which we render our police services should of the highest standard, nothing short.

It is also imperative that we constantly self-introspect and judge our actions and those of our peers. Where some among us stray, we must be quick to call them and show them the way. Let us always remind each other that we are not more important than the people whom we serve.

Reform Measures

You are all aware that Government is undertaking a number of reform and cost-cutting measures aimed at reducing expenditure. Government has directed the Zimbabwe Republic Police to do likewise hence we are modestly rationalising some of our activities. Our usage of critical resources such as transport and fuel, among others, needs to improve and be inclined towards our core business of crime management, that is, attending to scenes of crime, crime prevention patrols, traffic management, among others. May I therefore remind police officers that the misuse if State resources shall be frowned upon and stern measures taken against those found wanting.

Crime Management

Increases were recorded in most crimes of concern such as murder which rose by 26 percent, armed robbery by 40 percent, unlawful entry into premises and theft by 22 percent, rape (adults) by 8 percent, stocktheft by 28 percent, the list goes on and on. Growth in crime during the year has been another challenge. It is also disheartening that most murder cases recorded throughout the year were based on trivial issues. There is need for people to realise that human life is sacrosanct and to resolve whatever differences they may have through dialogue and mediation.

Towards that end and forthwith, crime management strategies and supervisory mechanisms at all levels of the police hierarchy must be effectively implemented. Various strategies and initiatives aimed at fighting crime are therefore being strengthened. It has been proven that police visibility has the potential to prevent crime, moreso in crime-prone areas. In 2018, I therefore launched both the Patrol Unit and the Central Business District Decongestion Unit.

I have made it clear to all commanders that use police patrols, cycle patrols, mounted unit, among others should not just be mere lip service but rather actively utilised. Through robust police visibility and quality service to our clients, we should be able to earn public confidence. Deployments should be well planned, focused, adequately supervised, and members periodically rotated. Scenes must be attended on time. Crime investigations should be conducted thoroughly and wanted persons brought to book. In the same vein, our traffic police deployments must exhibit a high level of professionalism and duty consciousness.

Festive Season — Traffic management

Road carnage mostly involving public service vehicles has in the past months claimed precious lives, maimed innocent passengers, resulted in the destruction of property and damage to infrastructure. Most of these accidents were not only avoidable but were a result of human error. It is sad to note that accidents and incidences involving buses continue to be reported almost everyday.

On the other hand, clamours for functional police presence on the nation’s roads have become louder and bolder. This is an important clarion call, one which we cannot afford to give a deaf ear. But, this can only happen when our personal considerations are subordinate to the interest of the nation; and the citizens’ welfare assumes priority ahead of our own comfort.

As police, we continue to encounter non-compliance to police instructions by motorists especially in the Central Business Districts. I therefore appeal to motorists to cooperate with police officers when called upon to do so. Let me also take this opportunity to urge members of the public to avoid using unregistered vehicles commonly known as “mushikashika”. These vehicles have given rise to robberies where members of the public are losing valuables.

As an organisation, our guiding principles or values are transparency, accountability, professionalism, honesty and we avail ourselves to this great opportunity to work under public scrutiny. We are the most visible arm of Government as we interface with the public every minute of the hour, hence there is no way we can escape the court of public opinion. All police officers should be guided by the tenets of the Police Client Service Charter in interactions with members of the public.

Let me therefore take this opportunity to emphasise on the need to always ensure that all officers and members exhibit a high standard of discipline. Remember, discipline remains the fulcrum of a competent and successful police organisation. Hence, I exhort all commanders to deal decisively with any acts of indiscipline.

Motivation and Promotion

Equally important is the need to reward selfless and exemplary police officers. Our emphasis is on mainstreaming desirable attributes and extolling officers and members to emulate such. Bearing that in mind, we have considered simple motivation tools which include Cop of the Month awards, nomination for driving school, staff college, secondment and provision of time-off to deserving performers. Having said this, I wish to reiterate that promotion in the organisation is and will continue to be based on performance. Four senior officers were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner-General, namely Comrades Stephen Mutamba, Elliot Mind Ngirandi, Learn Ncube and Lorraine Chipato while many others were promoted across the board.

Challenges faced in 2018

2018 has presented a number of challenges to our policing endeavours, chief amongst them, inadequate material resources. The organisation does not have sufficient vehicles and coupled with fuel shortages, our service delivery has been hamstrung. I, however, hasten to thank Government for the recent purchase of one hundred and nine (109) vehicles which will help alleviate shortages at stations throughout the country.

Resource mobilisation

On resource mobilisation, my office shall continue to engage and lobby Government for the provision of modern tools of trade consistent with the contemporary and mutating policing terrain. Through our constant engagement with Treasury, we are confident that more resources will be availed in the near future. My office will also lobby Government to avail housing for police officers throughout the country so as to ease the accommodation challenges we currently endure.

Zero tolerance stance to corruption

Another key policy pronouncement punctuating the new dispensation is a zero tolerance stance to corruption. The commitment to exterminate this vice finds expression in the commissioning of the Corruption Courts and the subsequent formation of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet. Quite naturally, as the country’s sole law enforcement agency, we likewise responded by setting up our own Anti-Corruption Unit in exposing and ensuring that all corrupt elements in our society have their day in court. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that credible evidence is gathered through comprehensive investigations to ensure successful prosecution at the courts.

Year 2019 Policing Priorities

In 2019, robust strategies to deal with crimes of concern such as murder, robberies, rape and unlawful entry and thefts will be implemented. May I implore members of the public to always seek peaceful ways to deal with disputes amicably, without having to resort to violence. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to conduct awareness campaigns to members of the public on ways to protect themselves and their properties. Due to our improved presence on the ground we will expeditiously deal with matters as they occur.

In dealing with road carnage, I call on all motorists to exercise responsible behaviour on the roads. Motorists should comply with all road rules and regulations and cooperate with police officers on the road when called upon to do so.

As most accidents recorded in the year are attributable to human error, it is only through a change in behaviour and attitude that we can arrest this uncalled for loss of precious lives. As Zimbabwe Republic Police, we will ensure that all unroadworthy and unregistered vehicles are not allowed on the roads. We shall also deal decisively with the menace of touts who are harassing members of the public, especially women and children, at various termini in the Central Business Districts. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continuously review its strategies in crime and traffic management to enhance police visibility and vigorously pursue awareness campaigns to conscientise members of the public on the need to be alert and take preventive measures.

In our thrust of working closely with the people, all our community policing initiatives which include:

Crime Consultative Committees,

Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe,

Home Officers Scheme,

Junior Call Clubs,

Establishment of posts and bases, and

Suggestion boxes, WhatsApp, hotlines; will be vigorously implemented, monitored and evaluated to ensure that goals which we have set for ourselves are achieved or surpassed.

We envisage retraining of police officers at Professional Updating Centres to improve service delivery. Officers promoted recently have been inducted to their new ranks through the Police Staff College and Professional Updating Centres. We shall also continue to improve our service delivery through ongoing customer care training programmes at provincial, district and station level

It is only through training that the organisation can eliminate deficiencies, develop professionalism, nurture the requisite attributes and attitude as well as values, knowledge and skills to police officers. A culture of servant leadership and improved supervisory skills shall be inculcated in commanders to ensure we function at a highly efficient and effective level.

As Zimbabwe Republic Police, we believe policing is a collective responsibility, hence our resolve to promote inter-agency approach in crime and traffic management. We will continue to enhance our interaction with all stakeholders to ensure a crime-free Zimbabwe.

Godwin Matanga is the Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police. He made this presentation in an interview with the Deputy Editor of The Herald.

