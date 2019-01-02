MSU dismisses fees hike rumours

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Correspondent

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) has dismissed social media rumours that the institution intends to raise its tuition fees, part of which will be paid in foreign currency.

In a statement, MSU registrar, Mr Erasmus Mupfiga said the institution had not raised its tuition fees and can only do so with the approval of Government.

Information circulating on social media was to the effect that new students would be paying $1 926 while returning students would pay $1 916.

Mr Mupfiga advised students and stakeholders to disregard rumours circulating on social media that it had increased its tuition fees part of which will be paid in foreign currency. He said the institution had its channels of communication which include its website, social media platforms and mainstream media.

“Midlands State University (MSU) has noted with concern, false statements circulating on various social media platforms to the effect that the university has increased tuition fees for the 2019 academic year and that local students will also be required to pay part of their fees in hard currency.

“We wish to advise our valued stakeholders that the university has not increased its tuition fees and that any increase or revision in tuition fees would be subject to Government approval through the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

“We would like to inform our valued stakeholders that all University communication including fees revision, is channelled through our website, official Facebook page and notices in the print media.

“Should you have any queries, please contact our Information and Public Relations Office,” he said.

Undergraduate students at MSU pay about $600 while masters students pay around $1 000.

