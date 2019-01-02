Shurugwi MP preaches peace

Mukudzei Chingwere Midlands Correspondent

ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Shurugwi South constituency Cde Edmond Mkaratigwa has implored people in his constituency to preserve peace and spread love to enable economic development.

Shurugwi is endowed with vast mineral reserves including gold, chrome and platinum. He visited a number of churches during the Christmas holiday spreading the word of peace and unity.

“The message is simple as we start a new year, we should remain peaceful and spread love so that we will be able to work in harmony,” Cde Mkaratigwa said.

He also spoke on the need to develop the constituency.

“In our constituency it is important that we develop infrastructure and add value to the resources that we have. If you look for example we have chrome reserves and the idea is to build the chrome washing plants so that we add value to the raw materials before they leave.

“For all those things to be achieved we now need to be closer to each other and that is the message as we continue working towards developing our country,” added Cde Mkaratigwa.

“Government has done a lot and a lot is coming in terms of infrastructure development but we need to spread love as we continue working on building our country,” he added.

