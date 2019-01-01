Manica Diamonds target Mudehwe

NEWLY-promoted side Manica Diamonds have launched a bid to lure FC Platinum forward Marshal Mudehwe as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of their maiden season in the topflight.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The 2018 Eastern Region Champions are understood to have already tabled an offer for Mudehwe, whose contract with the Zvishavane-based miners expired yesterday, but the forward is still pondering his future.

However, the talented winger could be forced to part ways with the Premier Soccer League Champions, having been reduced to a bit-part player for the better part of last season.

Mudehwe rose to stardom upon joining the platinum miners in 2013 together with Gerald Takwara, where he earned several call-ups to the Warriors squad, then under Kalisto Pasuwa.

But of late, a number of injuries and lack of game-time have seen his form dip.

Manica Diamonds chairman Masimba Chihowa told Newsday Sport yesterday that Mudehwe was on their wish-list as they make frantic efforts to bring on board experienced players ahead of the 2019 season.

“We are waiting for the technical team to bring forth their final recommendations this week so that we finalise.

“They want the player, so it is left to us to decide and see if he is available to join us and as well see if we can meet the demands,” Chihowa said.

With their prime target Phineas Bamusi opting for a return to Caps United, the diamond miners will be hoping to get Mudehwe’s signature. They are on the prowl for top players and have been linked with former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars defender, Patson Jaure.

The Mutare-based side will be looking to make an immediate impact in the topflight.

