Kwekwe man caged 10 years for stealing 2 goats, heifer

A KWEKWE man was yesterday slapped with a 10-year jail term after he was convicted of stealing two goats and one cow valued at $420.

By Simbarashe Sithole

Tembani Ncube of Mahamara Mine pleaded guilty to charges of stock theft before Kwekwe resident magistrate, Tavengwa Sangster who suspended one year of the sentence on condition he resituates the complainants.

Public prosecutor, Freddy Ndoro told the court that on December 21 last year, Ncube went to Mukai Shoko’s farm at Sub Division 1 Brimley estate, Kwekwe where he stole two goats valued at $70.

He sold the meat to one Evelyn Magwira who, in turn, informed her neighbour about the theft.

On December 27, Ncube stole a heifer worth $350 from the same farm and killed it, intending to sell the meat.

He was found selling the meat by a police officer the same day at a bus stop and he fled the scene leaving two buckets full of meat.

Police officers launched a manhunt and Ncube was arrested at Bemthree Shopping Centre in Kwekwe.