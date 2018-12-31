Zim mulls labour exports to S. Sudan

Bulawayo Bureau

GOVERNMENT is targeting to generate foreign currency through human capital exports and has renewed negotiations with South Sudan to send unemployed graduates to that country.

Government has previously indicated that it was working on a policy to export graduates with more than 16 000 registered under the scheme.

However, nothing concrete has materialised as it emerged the deal was not finalised with Africa’s youngest nation, South Sudan.

In an interview yesterday, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Minister Professor Amon Murwira said Government in 2019 wants to finalise the exportation of labour programme with South Sudan.

“During innovation Africa, I had the privilege of meeting my counterpart, Minister of Higher Education from South Sudan, in order to learn at which stage we were (in regards to exportation of labour). But I then learnt that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was not finalised. And we are going to finalise the MoU as we enter 2019,” said Prof Murwira.

Prof Murwira said the country could earn more Diaspora remittances through exportation of graduates.

“In Zimbabwe we pride ourselves of being very literate. We discovered that we have to up our skills but we know that we are better off in this area. It must be seen through foreign currency inflows using education,” he said.

“What that means is that we are going to work very hard to make sure agreements with South Sudan for example among others is finalised so that we can begin the exportation of our graduates.”

