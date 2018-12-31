Prisons chief lays out vision

Nesia Mhaka Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) will remain on high alert to prevent criminals from escaping from lawful custody as it strives to contribute positively to the justice delivery system.

The organisation will continue to adhere to its mandatory obligation to protect inmates and upholding the rights of detained persons.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, ZPCS Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi said officers would be vigilant to prevent inmates from escaping from lawful custody.

“Our officers will be on high alert to ensure we contribute positively to the justice delivery system through preventing escapes from lawful custody,” said Comm-Gen Zimondi.

“In 2019 we are going to make use of dynamic security rather than physical security. Dynamic security is a concept and a working method by which staff prioritise the creation and maintenance of everyday communication and interaction with prisoners based on professional ethics,” he said.

Comm-Gen Zimondi added that this approach will result in minimal escapes being recorded.

“Furthermore, we believe that correctional facilities in Zimbabwe can be rated amongst the best in terms of security especially with the adoption of the dynamic security concept whose focus in on the relationship between the officer and the inmates.

“We always strive to strike a balance between security, justice, rehabilitation and reintegration to meet the international correctional and prisons standards as prescribed under the Mandela Rules (2015). This concept has also largely contributed to the reduction of risks of inmates escaping from lawful custody,” Comm-Gen Zimondi said.

“Further to that we will continue to plug any loopholes in our security through measures such as training.”

He said that prisoners’ accommodation for 2019 is going to be upgraded and renovated to ensure inmate’s safety and security.

“Our intention in 2019 is to do away with all the old structures that were built during the colonial era and replace them with modern structures to ensure that inmates are safely and securely accommodation,” he said.

“There is an increase on the 2019 recurrent expenditure which covers inmates rations, bedding, clothing, and toiletries and this is a positive development in our quest to improve the living conditions for prison inmates. The recurrent expenditure for 2019 is $30 million.”

He said they had adequate health services personnel comprising of medical doctors, dentists, psychiatrists, nurses, environmental health technicians and other ancillary service providers.

On transport, Comm-Gen Zimondi said they needed more security vehicles specifically designed to ferry prisoners in a humane and secure manner.

