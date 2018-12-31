Festive crash death toll tops 111

Herald Reporter

A total of 111 people died and 664 others were injured in 1 590 road traffic accidents that were recorded between December 15 and 30 last year.

This is a slight decrease from the 120 people who died and 675 people thatwere injured in 1 405 road accidents recorded last year.

Most of the accidents were attributed to human error such as speeding, overtaking errors, misjudgement, inattention and drunken driving.

In a statement, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said in some accidents were hit-and-runs with pedestrians.

Others were head-on collisions and side swipes which contributed to most fatalities during the festive season.

“We appeal to drivers to remain calm and patient when driving and shun road rage which in most cases result in head-on collisions and side swipes.

“As we move into 2019, the ZRP implores drivers and pedestrians to be safety conscious on the roads,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

She confirmed the death of five people in a road traffic accident at the 37km peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road, near Mashava yesterday morning.

She said a Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus carrying 23 people burst its rear tyre and overturned three times, killing three people on the spot.

Two others died upon admission at Masvingo Provincial Hospital while 18 passengers who were injured were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

“Drivers must always check tyre conditions before embarking on journeys and travel at safe speeds on the roads,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

She said they will continue deploying officers on the roads to curb road accidents and rein-in errant drivers.

She urged drivers to avoid speeding, overloading and observe traffic rules and regulations.

“Public service operators should ensure that their drivers do not overload and comply with all road rules and regulations. Let’s all fight road carnage by being responsible as we drive,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

Meanwhile, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba has called upon members of the public to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly.

She said overturning of bins, blocking of roads, use of fire crackers and disturbing th epeace in the community was prohibited.

“It is the ZRP’s wish that members of the public enjoy their crossover in a peaceful and tranquil environment. Parents are urged to monitor their children, especially girls. as they are often prone to being raped during the celebrations as people normally go into the streets,” she said.

She said the force will be deployed in all areas to ensure that the general public celebrates the New Year in peace.

“Police will not hesitate to apprehend and bring to book individuals who cause disharmony during this period. We wish you a peaceful transition into 2019,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

