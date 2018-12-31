Nation approaches 2019 with optimism

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zimbabweans yesterday expressed optimism for the year 2019, saying all indications pointed to a better year whose fortunes would be underpinned by a shared national vision.

Opinion leaders such as politicians, the clergy and businesspeople said it was everyone’s responsibility to ensure the year was prosperous through hard work and national engagement.

They described 2018 as subdued owing to economic challenges facing many people, but said they remained hopeful of better prospects this year.

zanu-pf secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya-Moyo said 2019 is going to be positive because Government had put in place all necessary measures for a turnaround.

He however, bemoaned the prolonged dry spell saying the country needed rains for its national objectives like Command Agriculture to succeed.

“Obviously we are on the right course. We have just concluded our National People’s Conference where we made resolutions that affected the generality of people. The resolutions were people-centred. The economy will improve, no doubt about that,” said Cde Khaya-Moyo.

“His Excellency President Mnangagwa has described the challenges as labour pains, there will be joy after that. But we are obviously worried about the rainfall pattern, we hope the rains will come so that our Command Agriculture gets into full swing.”

MDC-Alliance president Mr Nelson Chamisa said the coming year must be for engagement.

“God willing, 2019 must be about national engagement and turnaround. The year of nation-building, peace-building and an economic rescue programme. We must fix all our national challenges together as a people. Zimbabwe must return to being a leading nation.

“Together we are the answer to our own problems. Our problems are platforms and opportunities for us to shine and be the jewel of Africa,” said Mr Chamisa.

United Family International Church (UFIC) spokesperson, Pastor Prime Kufa said the prospects for 2019 were going to be determined by Zimbabweans, both as individuals and collectively.

“I will rebase my comments on what our leader, Prophet Makandiwa has always said. Years never change but it is the people who need to change on what we did wrong. The day January 1, 2019 is not different from any other day. So it is not about the year but about the people. It is us who make it better, God always want the best for us,” said Pastor Kufa.

Outgoing Anglican leader for Harare province, Bishop Chad Gandiya said 2019 was a promising year.

“We should never despair despite our challenges as a nation. We should continue working together for the common good,” said Bishop Gandiya.

Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches Council patron Mr Jimayi Muduviri implored Zimbabweans to remain united.

“While we appreciate the economic and social challenges that we face as the children of God, we believe that with God all things are possible for he is the one who anointed President Mnangagwa to lead us into the Promised Land.

“We commit the year ahead to God and believe through his Grace we shall overcome, for there is nothing that true servants of God cannot do under his guidance,” he said.

Mr Muduvuri said as ZACC they believe that President Mnangagwa is the man who will lead Zimbabwe’s economic revival and the country great again.

He called for unity of purpose in reviving the country’s economy.

Some economists have called on national unity as the fundamental step on which to begin the process of dealing with the economic crisis this year.

Harare economic analyst Dr Godfrey Kanyenze, said the economic situation impeding business currently is something that requires co-operation at all levels.

“Everything is up to us, the issues the President highlighted recently such as the move to deal with corruption and to stabilise the macro-economy are the basics to development. As Zimbabweans, unity brings logical cohesion, we should set aside the differences that divide us and have national dialogue,” he said.

Dr Kanyenze emphasized that unity of purpose for a developing country such as Zimbabwe is what made countries like China to be what they are today.

Another economic analyst, Dr Mthokozisi Nkosi, concurred with Dr Kanyedze on national cohesion.

“We have done a lot on fiscal policy, what we now require is serious implementation. The prospects of investment are there but there is no unity, a house that is divided cannot attract investment therefore let there be less division and more unity so that we focus on the real challenge,” said Dr Nkosi.

National Business Council of Zimbabwe president Mr Langton Mabhanga said the economic situation requires the input of an emergency stakeholders’ think-tank.

He asserted that the economy situation requires people to join hands and work together urgently.

