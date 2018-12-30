2018 capital market highlights

The year 2018 opened on a high note with the introduction of the All Share Price and Top Ten Indices. The two indices became effective on January 1, 2018. An index tracks the performance of a group of shares thereby giving the direction of the movement of the underlying market. This development brought to four, the total number of indices used on the ZSE while aligning the market with general international capital market trends.

On January 29, Untu Capital listed its medium term notes on Finsec. A medium term note is a debt instrument with a maturity period of up to 5 years.

The notes have a tenor of one to three years. The minimum investment amounts are $50 000 for institutional investors, $1 000 for individuals / SMEs and $50 for mobile subscribers.

The notes are issued in electronic form and carry a fixed interest rate of 9 percent per annum and also accessible through mobile platforms (Ecocash and Telecash).

Finsec officially launched C-Trade on July 16, 2018. C-Trade is an online mobile securities trading platform developed to harness and promote participation of ALL interested investors. All that’s needed is a mobile phone or laptop with internet access and a minimum investment amount of USD$10. For more information, visit the C-Trade website: <https://ctrade.co.zw/>.

In a bid to promote capital market literacy, SECZ sponsored a Research challenge for university students championed by the Investment Professionals Association of Zimbabwe (IPAZ) on November 1, 2018.

This initiative is meant to promote skill and best practices in equity market research and analytics. Now, with the new year approaching, be responsible investors and get a head start cognizant of the benefits and risks associated with the capital market. Research widely around the companies you invest in for informed investment decisions. Attend company general meetings and remember to put your management to task.

Till next year, wishing you a rewarding investment environment in 2019!

