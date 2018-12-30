Lights, camera, action of 2018

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

In the next few hours, the world celebrates the arrival of 2019.

Every year comes with its challenges and opportunities, giving people lessons through various experiences.

As this year ends, it leaves a trail of highs and lows in every sector.

In arts, 2018 was a road of mixed fortunes for film and television sector. Most filmmakers complained about serious challenges that came their way. But every cloud has a silver lining. In a dungeon of challenges, some film producers eked out commendable productions from few opportunities that came their way.

Television productions

Our local television station ZBC has continued supporting and promoting local talent. We have seen a lot of local dramas and soapies which include “Wenera”, “Muzita Rababa”, “Mawoko Matema”, “Pedyo Kure” and “Vhunze” among others gracing our small screen. Some continued to master and give solution to domestic issues as portrayed in their scripts while others fell short of expectations.

There was later an outcry over the issue of ‘recycling’ actors instead of giving new talented artists opportunities to shine.

Producers and directors defended themselves saying they preferred working with the same casts because of mutual relationships. They also said hardships in the industry made it difficult to host or conduct grooming lessons to nurture new talent.

However, producers and writers said in 2019 they hope to go a step higher in their art. And with great news that Joy TV is coming back, there is excitement among filmmakers to explore the new avenue.

On the other hand Zimpapers Television Network has already set the ball rolling. It continues to gather content apart from training presenters and crew. So, 2019 is likely to be a good year in terms of television, we wait and see what’s in store.

New films in cinemas

Well, there were a number of good films done by our local filmmakers. There was the ugly side too.

In 2018 we saw premieres of some movies which include “Chihombiro”, “Chinhoyi 7”, “Who is Tete B?”, “Kushata Kwemoyo”, “Tunga,” “Death and Other Complications” as well as “State of Malambia”.

The question on everyone’s lips is: what happened to those good movies after they premièred in our cinemas?

Some of them disappeared from screens while others went in search of slots at international festivals.

A research done by this reporter indicated that, for a movie to be premièred at Ster Kinekor theatres, it has to pass the standards of the movie settings and this is also done in South Africa. Again the owner of the movie had to have a deal with Ster Kinekor for the movie to continue running in theatres before going to other platforms.

But it was a common trend that little activity followed the premières and most productions seemed to lose clout after being unveiled.

It also seems some producers are writing scripts for processes that are supposed to be real.

Imagine someone saying the total budget of a movie is $100 000, equivalent to a Hollywood production, only to come up with a film that lacks creativity and anything else to justify the budget.

An icing on the cake this year was the gesture from Zambezi Magic station who accepted our local movies and screened them for the rest of Africa.

Multichoice DSTV Africa also inspired many with Talent Factory in Southern Africa, an Africa-wide programme set up to nurture talented young people to work in local creative industries.

Two Zimbabwean students were selected to represent the country at the academy and we wish them well.

As stakeholders map the way for 2019, they should note that we can promote our talents by having film and television awards.

This helps to create great ideas. In Nigeria, Ghana or South Africa they can produce about 30 best movies a year. Back home one needs to scratch head and count best local movies.

Our plea goes to the script writers and directors. They should not try to create productions beyond their means so that they won’t have troubles on location set ups. In 2019 we need more films and don’t ignore the call from Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards to submit your films. These awards are not held in prison where you fear to go, just give it a try and see what happens.

I wish you prosperous productions in 2019.

